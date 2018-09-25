The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado will present its Excellence in Customer Service Awards during its Night of Excellence gala from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.
The 13 businesses nominated for the 23rd annual awards are Amnet, Carola's Tax Assistance, Flow Right Inc., Genesis MedSpa, Honest Accurate Auto Service, House Doctors of Colorado Springs, Integrity Bank & Trust, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Colorado Springs, Maid to Shine, McCloskey Motors Inc., Tall Timbers Tree & Shrub Service, The WireNut and U.S. Bank.
For more information, go to bbb.org/en/us/article/events/18237-a-night-of-excellence.