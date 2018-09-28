A record 10 Colorado Springs businesses received Excellence in Customer Service Awards Thursday from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, including two four-time winners.
The 10 awards are the most in the 23-year history of the event, eclipsing 2013 and 2017, when nine businesses were honored. Thirteen businesses were nominated and went through the bureau’s review process for the award. The awards were presented during a gala Friday night at the City Auditorium attended by nearly 380 people.
Four-time winners are Genesis MedSpa and The WireNut, both in Colorado Springs. Amnet and U.S. Bank were three-time winners and Honest Accurate Auto Service was a two-time winner. Carola’s Tax Assistance, Integrity Bank & Trust, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Colorado Springs, Maid to Shine and McCloskey Motors Inc. all were first-time winners.
Applicants for the award must provide BBB data on features of their customer service that include values and mission, employee education, customer service process and results. The businesses also are audited by an independent team with expertise in customer service and process management to link improvements in processes to business results, training and customer service strategies.
The list of winners:
• Amnet of Colorado Springs was started in 1998 and is owned by Trevor Dierdorff. It has an A+ rating, is accredited by the BBB and has no complaints on file with the bureau. Ament previously received the award in 2010 and 2017.
• Carola’s Tax Service of Fountain was started last year and its principal is Carola Rafferty. It has an A rating, is accredited by the BBB and has no complaints on file with the bureau.
• Genesis MedSpa of Colorado Springs was started in 2007 and is owned by Dr. Lisa Jenks. It has an A+ rating and is accredited by the BBB. Genesis previously received the award in 2010, 2013 and 2016.
• Honest Accurate Auto Service of Colorado Springs was started in 1993 and is owned by Rob, Randy, Jesse and Vicki Shillinger and Bola Shonoiki. It has an A+ rating, is accredited by the BBB and has no complaints on file with the bureau. Honest Accurate Auto previously won the award last year.
• Integrity Bank & Trust of Monument was started in 2003 and is headed by CEO Brett Wyss. It has an A+ rating, is accredited by the BBB and has no complaints on file with the bureau.
• La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Colorado Springs was started in 2005 and is headed by Jim Hendren. It has an A+ rating and is accredited by the BBB.
• Maid to Shine was started in 2009 and is owned by Crista Burwell. It is rated A+ and is accredited by the BBB.
• McCloskey Motors Inc. of Colorado Springs was started in 1985 and is owned by Joseph McCloskey. It is rated A+ and is accredited by the BBB.
• The WireNut was started in 2004 and is owned by Trent Urban. It has an A+ rating and is accredited by the BBB. WireNut previously won the award in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
• U.S. Bank is based in Minneapolis, has 16 locations in the Colorado Springs area and is one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. The bank is rated B+ and is accredited by the BBB. It previously won the award in 2007 and 2012.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman