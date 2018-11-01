The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado has been awarded a contract by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust and the Council of Better Business Bureaus to develop a database of social enterprise organizations.
The bureau said in a news release that it will work with is its Colorado Institute for Social Impact affiliate and the Quad Innovation Partnership, which includes the Air Force Academy, Colorado College, Pikes Peak Community College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, to complete the contract.
A social impact organization is a profit-making business that uses its profits for a charitable purpose. Blue Star Recyclers, which recycles electronic products employing people with disabilities.
The database will be used as a reference for other businesses that want to work with social impact organizations and to quantify the size of the industry. The project also includes determining whether to create a BBB Trustmark for social impact organizations as a way to show the organization and its social impact have been verified.