The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado will present its Excellence in Customer Service Awards on Friday at the organization's Victorian Haunted Ball at the City Auditorium.

The Excellence in Customer Service (EICS) Award is a "comprehensive customer service improvement program run by volunteers and all BBB Accredited Businesses in Southern Colorado are invited to participate."

A winner will be chosen among the five finalists who applied and completed an "arduous evaluation process."

The finalists include:

• Bob Penkhus Motor Company, a local car dealership stated in Colorado Springs more than 70 years ago.

• Hardcastle Heating & Air, a family-owned plumbing, heating and air conditioning company.

• McCloskey Motors, a Colorado Springs-based used car dealership.

• Peak Structural Inc., a Front Range basement, waterproofing and foundation repair company.

• WireNut Home Services, a local home service company focused on HVAC, plumbing and electric.

The celebration runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with cocktails, dinner and Halloween activities such as a haunted tour. Register at https://www.anightofexcellence.org/ to attend, with tickets starting at $125.