Connecting with children and their parents to provide quality daycare services is priority one at Young Scholars Academy (YSA).
In operation since 1995, YSA offers individual attention, a nationally recognized early childhood education program, and teachers who create happy children and families confident in their child’s experience. For these reasons, YSA has earned a place as one of Colorado Springs’ Best Workplaces for 2021.
“Our goal is to connect with children and families. We’re not just another ‘daycare,’ we’re a partner to anyone crazy enough to raise children. Their brains, their development mean that much to us,” said YSA Executive Director Jennifer Winters.
According to Winters, YSA’s daycare offers infant, toddler and preschool programs for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Also, 87% of its recent graduates tested past kindergarten standards, she said. Kids who enroll at YSA notice that students are happy and learn better.
Also, YSA offers a connection by providing meal trains for families in need, children’s books when a family loses a pet, and donating socks and trees during the holiday season. Its classrooms provide children a place where they can explore, discover and enjoy learning through hands on experiences.
“YSA seeks to partner with parents to enhance the development and learning of each child. YSA shares love and concerns for family members as it works to build a foundation for their happiness and success,” Winters said.
It isn’t the first time YSA was voted as one of the city’s best workplaces as the agency also captured top honors each year since 2018. Winters attributed YSA’s team and their understanding of the company’s daily work routine to its continued success.
“It’s not just changing diapers and sweeping floors. It’s being an advocate for them, being someone the kids can come to. We collectively see our impact beyond the day-to day-and that’s why we believe we’re changing lives,” Winters said.
According to Assistant Director Jordan Moylan, the COVID-19 pandemic left a huge impact on the services YSA provides. “We’ve pivoted to go beyond what we used to think were ‘normal’ communication practices and excel. (We) recreated our curriculum to ensure kids are safe, but still offer them the developmentally appropriate curriculum they need,” Moylan said.
Looking at how the school has progressed this past year, Moylan said YSA has continued to build on its reputation despite the fact it is not as staffed as in past years.
“Throughout all the hardships that have been thrown our way, our core values and roots in the business have not changed. In fact, one could argue that they have changed just for the better. More appreciative of the little things, like being able to smile at one another and stick your tongue out to make a tiny human laugh,” Moylan said.
Looking ahead, YSA hopes to attract and interact with more families, Winters said. “We hope to be able to help more families through an expanded space. We don’t consider ourselves (a) large (business), just a humble small business.”
Moylan explained that serving families, past, present and future, is the most rewarding aspect of YSA providing an invaluable service to the community.
“It’s rewarding to know families from 10 years ago still interact with us. Kids who are now entering middle and high school say they want to come back and work at YSA for their first job. ‘Home’ is what we’re often referred to and I don’t think that can be cherished enough,” Moylan said.
To learn more visit youngscholars academycolorado.com.