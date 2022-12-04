Dr. Vinh Chung and his wife, Leisle, never envisioned their careers would intersect until they relocated to Colorado Springs to raise a family.
It was here in 2009 that the Chungs co-founded Vanguard Skin Specialists (VSS) and opened the solo practice with four team members. Since then, the facility has grown to include eight locations comprised of 115 team members throughout Southern Colorado.
VSS serves patients by creating exceptional patient experiences and better outcomes. Its physician team spans dermatology, dermatopathology, Mohs and plastic surgery, and aesthetic medicine.
According to Leisle Chung, “Vanguard” means to be at the forefront. VSS strives for this in terms of excellence in patient care, as well as an organization that makes a difference in the community and world.
“Our mission is to serve and to make a difference for our patients, our community and our world. What we do is not just a job, but it’s a calling,” said Leisle, a Harvard Business School graduate.
VSS is committed to early diagnosis, treatment and cure for skin cancer. VSS treats thousands of skin cancers in Southern Colorado and is committed to providing patients with the best medical experience. Beyond patient care, VSS aspires to make a difference in the community and the world.
VSS believes in healing with impact, from opening offices in underserved communities, to serving in developing countries, donating all retail aesthetic skincare profits to charity and giving patients their personal cell phone numbers.
From providing comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer to offering the full suite of plastic surgery and aesthetic services, Vanguard’s physicians collaborate closely to exemplify power in community.
Vanguard provides the full scope of dermatology and plastic surgery services. Vanguard’s reputation was built on the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. Vanguard is the only practice in Southern Colorado that has an onsite dermatopathology lab and Mohs surgery with same-day plastic reconstruction. Patients can receive quick, accurate diagnosis, a high cure rate for skin cancer and the best cosmetic result all in one place.
“I believe everyone wants a higher calling in life. We live out our mission at Vanguard, and that has attracted a different breed of medical professionals. We pursue a higher purpose, and when you’re motivated by something bigger and more significant than yourself, your patients notice,” said Dr. Chung, a Harvard Medical School graduate.
Because of its reputation for excellence, VSS receives more than 1,000 referrals a month from community physicians and medical providers. As a result, VSS strives to be the medical practice of choice for all dermatology and plastic surgery needs.
Clara, Vanguard’s retail skincare store, is named after the Chung’s daughter. Clara means “light” and their hope is that the organization can be a light worldwide, Leisle said. All profits are donated to charities locally and worldwide. Last year, Clara gave away about $200,000 to charities serving women and children.
Also, VSS sponsors projects in Haiti, Rwanda and Honduras. Locally, the company supports a variety of charities including CASA, Safe Family Kids, Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, and Hope Lives Here.
VSS has branches in Briargate, Broadmoor, Cañon City, Castle Rock, Northgate, Parker, Pueblo and Woodland Park. The business hours are 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The phone number is 719-355-1585 and the website is www.vanguardskin.com.