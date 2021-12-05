The shared commitment of the 275-member staff of The Resource Exchange (TRE) manifests itself in a shared desire to simply assist others. Knowing they work together toward that common goal is what helps make TRE a candidate for best workplace.
“The individuals we support in our organization are people who actually seek our help, and this is what drives our staff to do the best they can,” explained Collen Batchelor, CEO of TRE. “Motivation is really what drives our staff. Teaming is a big part of how we operate as an organization when it comes to solving problems.”
Batchelor said, “Our teaming environment is one of our biggest assets. We are professionally-based but personally supportive.”
This is accomplished through virtual activities such as coffee chats, as well as socially-distanced events including picnics and barbecues.
“We are trying to support the connections we have with each other,” she said. This then benefits the connections with those TRE serves.
The needs of those served have definitely increased because of COVID-19, Batchelor said. “People with disabilities are even more isolated with the challenges of being able to get out and be with other people. With the realm of mental health awareness expanding, the need for support has greatly increased.”
Batchelor noted that compassion fatigue is reaching higher and higher levels these days. This is where those in positions of providing aid can be overwhelmed by increased demand for services. “It can feel as if your help isn’t always successful. With this type of work the goal is always to improve things for other people.” Still, just as those receiving assistance have anxieties and fears these days, staff also can be overwhelmed. “Our entire general population is dealing with this,” she added.
TRE provides services to individuals and families facing challenges associated with intellectual and physical disabilities in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Park counties. The organization’s two areas of general assistance include early intervention for infants from birth to three years of age; and for children, teens, adults, seniors and their families who need information on what services are available, where and how to access them.
In July 2019, TRE assumed Single Entry Point entry responsibilities and now administers all of Colorado’s Medicaid waivers. The nonprofit was incorporated in 1964 when it served 85 children and adults with one full-time coordinator and two bus drivers. Physical, occupational and speech therapists, nutritionists, developmental interventionists, family and individual counselors and service coordinators are among the TRE staff. Today, according to Batchelor, it serves 9,000 people.