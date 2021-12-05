Christy Selvig, president and co-owner of Tall Pines Builders, is a third- generation builder. Her background and years in the business have helped establish her commitment not only to her customers but also her employees.
“My goal in running Tall Pines as a woman, and I am a general contractor,” she said, “is yes, we do construction, but we are also building relationships.”
Tall Pines Builders was formed in 2014 as a spinoff from Selvig’s grandfather’s construction company formed in 1969. Selvig’s son, who is part of Tall Pines, is the fourth generation in the business. The company specializes in commercial and residential projects.
Tall Pines has 15 employees: leadership team directors; and support staff which includes estimators and project managers, superintendent and laborers, Selvig said. “We have an amazing team of individuals, no role is beneath anyone, and everyone will do whatever it takes. This is across the board. I love everyone.”
Part of the shared attitude is derived from the company’s core values: integrity, quality and customer service. These took the spotlight at an August team-building event. “We had everyone talk about what they look like for them and what they think they look like for our customers. Our core values help us keep our focus.”
Team-building is a regular occurrence, with monthly meetings and special activities throughout the year. These include picnics, an Independence Day get-together and a holiday party in December, all of which contribute to a cohesive staff. Selvig added, “I try to watch and gauge how everyone is doing. Sometimes that means having lunch brought in for everyone or having everyone take off early on a Friday afternoon.”
She acknowledged that “What we do isn’t necessarily a fun job, but we work hard to play. The construction business is a very stressful and hard industry. We have to have employees who can put themselves in the shoes of the customers who are living in the midst of chaos. Everyone here is passionate about what they do and serving our customers.”
Nonetheless, COVID-19 has had an impact on staffing numbers. Construction was considered an essential business from the beginning. Selvig said, “We have been so busy and business hasn’t slowed down. We have had tremendous growth and at times it’s been hard to find employees.” She admits it takes a certain type to fit the needs of Tall Pines, “We need self-starters, someone who can just jump in and make things happen.”