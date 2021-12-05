Brand logos are sometimes mere designs. But in the case of Summit Wealth Group, both the name Summit and the logo — a thriving tree — have significant meaning for employees and clients.
The company, an independent wealth management firm, was founded by Randy Morris, chief executive officer, in 2002. He chose the name Summit to denote the path upwards to success. The tree logo alludes to the biblical Psalm 1:3, a reference to wisdom as the road to prosperity.
Summit’s corporate headquarters are in Colorado Springs. There are a total of 53 employees in seven locations in Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona and Mississippi.Springs They provide independent, customized advice to clients with a financial planning emphasis on such things as investment management, college, taxes, and retirement preparation. The Colorado Springs office has 11 local team members and 650 clients.
Carmelle Nemechek, corporate operations director, has been in finance for more than 30 years, the last 12 years with Summit. Why has she stayed? She enjoys the family atmosphere in the workplace and the stable environment, where most staff have been for at least four years.
She points to the many employee benefits: four health plans to choose from, a generous monthly cash bank allowance to assist with benefits, paid group life insurance, employee stock purchase, financial plan benefits, bonus incentives, and professional growth opportunities.
She especially likes how the firm builds close relationships with clients. Some families are second and even third generation.
Serving the community is also important to the employees, with charitable giving to such groups as Christmas Unlimited, The Never Alone Foundation, Colorado Springs Christian Schools’ Lionheart Foundation.
The firm was recognized in 2017 and 2019 as being among the 5,000 fastest growing private firms, by Inc. Magazine. Forbes has also lauded the firm’s work.
Nathan Archuleta, senior financial advisor, has 15 years in finance, 10 of those with Summit. He had worked for a large institution in the past, but it had been the typical impersonal emphasis on only business.
“Here, we work as a team. We walk with clients on their life journey,” he said. He likes that there is an emphasis on accountability for staff and clients. “Everyone takes ownership of outcomes.”
Archuleta likes that client education is part of Summit’s mission. One program, lifestyle coaching, helps clients find balance in life and make smart decisions.
He recalls one woman whose husband died, leaving life insurance, but also confusion on what to do. The team helped her determine what she really wanted and needed, and created a plan that included paying off the house, possibly starting a business and planning for retirement.
He and the other employees see their work as “a calling, helping clients reach contentment and the life they want, and to give them the freedom to follow their dreams,” he said.
“We believe anyone who is serious about it can take control of their financial freedom,” Archuleta said.