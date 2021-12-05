Matthew South, 32, an enrollment specialist at Rocky Mountain Health Care Services (RMHCS), has been with the nonprofit for four and a half years. He says it is the most rewarding work he has had in health care. It not only provides generous benefits, he said, but the satisfaction of helping elderly clients.
“The heartfelt stories are many,” he said. “Just the other day a person told me they wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for us.”
RMHCS, which administers the federal and state PACE program, has a mission to keep seniors living independently in the community and to improve their well-being. PACE stands for Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. It is a Medicare and Medicaid replacement program providing doctors and services.
There is a cornucopia of services for the 853 local participants. PACE provides for primary and specialty care doctors, nursing, physical and occupational therapies, vision and dental care, home health care, prescription drugs, delivered meals, an adult day center, emergency care, when needed, and transportation.
Those 55 years and older who have been certified by Colorado as needing nursing home level care and live in the service area are eligible to apply for this individualized care. PACE uses 13 medical practice providers instead of large groups that have thousands of patients. They hope to open a second day care center soon. During COVID-19, the day center was closed, but other services were available.
“I wish my mother would have had that sort of help with my grandparents,” said Summer Galceran, RMHCS marketing and community engagement director. She likes the friendly, family-like atmosphere at work, as well as how passionate everyone is to help clients.
“Working here is a blessing,” she said.
RMHCS was founded as Homemaker Services, housed in a small office with four employees in Grace Episcopal Church, in 1976. The client list generally has been growing at about 30% a year. Of those, 68% are women and the average age is 73.
The ranks of seniors are increasing dramatically, especially with the baby boomers aging, Galceran noted. There are 73 million baby boomers in the United States, and all will be at least 65 by 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The National Alliance for Caregivers points out there is great need for caregiver organizations, but the boomer generation has not had enough children to care for the increase.
Galceran noted that 41% of their staff is over 50, but is impressed that millennial-age workers, (those born between 1980 and 1996) are beginning to be drawn to the hands on health care — selfless not selfish, as that generation has sometimes been painted.
Employees who voted RMHCS a best place to work praised the benefit packages, which include such things as choice of health care plans, a progressive time off program, generous pay, a matching 403B savings plan (nonprofit version of 401K); flexible health savings and spending accounts, short-term and long-term disability; education and licensing fee reimbursement, and wellness programs with rewards. There is also an employee assistance program which provides resources and financial assistance.
South, the enrollment specialist, agrees with colleagues who said that the work atmosphere is friendly and enthusiastic.
He highly praises the year-long leadership boot camp which he is taking. Employees receive coaching to develop their talents, and then individually get to develop and create a unique program that the agency could implement.
“Working here gets better and better,” he said.