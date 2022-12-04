Northwestern Mutual is a Fortune 500 company that provides a wide range of financial services to more than 4.9 million people.
These services include life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities and brokerage and advisory services. What began as a Wisconsin-based insurance company, a “mutual” established for the benefit of its policy owners in 1857, now is a corporation that manages more than $161 billion in investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses.
The corporation boasts an A++ financial strength rating, the highest financial strength rating awarded to life insurers from all four major rating agencies. It is ranked 97 on the Fortune 500 list and leads the industry with the highest total dividend payout. In fact, $6.5 billion in dividends are expected to be paid in 2022.
Locally, Northwestern Mutual–Greater Colorado assists 70 advisors statewide and services nearly 25,000 individuals nationwide. Managing Partner Kevin Kaveney attributes proactive and consistent communication with clients during challenging market fluctuations for the business’ success in 2022.
“We’re a calming voice reminding clients to stay the course, that down markets matter to long-term growth, and that their financial plans have been built to weather the storm. When people feel good about their money, good things happen. You feel more confident and secure. It’s why we do what we’ve been doing in Colorado for over 150 years,” Kaveney said.
Kaveney cites comprehensive financial planning with a purposeful focus on generational planning as the company’s most popular service.
“When a financial representative is working with a family member, the couple also wants and needs to be assured their financial plan will accommodate their children and future generations. Continuity planning has taken a front seat,” Kaveney said.
According to Kaveney, clients want to know where they are, what it’s going to take to achieve their financial goals, and have a clear strategy and plan to help them get there. “We provide a comprehensive, written financial plan that helps protect what clients have and what they’ve worked hard to create, and grow what’s needed for the future,” Kaveney said.
Success-wise, Kaveney said the company believes in doing the right thing, making sure clients won’t have to worry about their finances so that they won’t have to wonder if the life they see for themselves, and their families, is possible — they will know it.
“The financial strategies we recommend are based on each client’s life and priorities, and every financial plan is specifically designed to help them reach their unique goal. We believe in putting people first,” Kaveney said.
“For over 150 years, we have helped families and businesses with financial security planning in the Colorado Springs community and beyond. One of our firm’s values is altruism – our financial professionals have a passion to give back to this great community, and we endeavor to be involved corporate citizens.”
Northwestern Mutual has branches in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Grand Junction and Pueblo. It serves 76 major markets in the U.S. with a total of 295 offices (network and district) nationwide. Call 719-578-4000 to learn more.