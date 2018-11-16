The Gazette partnered with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC and DataJoe LLC, a Boulder-based data collection and analysis firm, to determine the top workplaces in the Colorado Springs area. Providing a program to help businesses better serve customers and employees — and recognize excellence — is a logical step for the local business community.
The Gazette sought nominations in July and by Aug. 31 received 267 from private, public, nonprofit and government organizations in the Pikes Peak region, nearly twice as much as last year. About 140 rolled out online surveys to their workers through Sept. 7. Nearly 3,600 responses were completed by Sept. 28.
Employees were asked to answer 26 questions about organizational health, engagement and leadership plus other areas like work-life balance, training, pay, benefits and corporate social responsibility. They rated their employers with scores ranging from 1-7: a 1 represented “strongly disagree,” 4 was “neutral” and 7 was “strongly agree.” Employees also could write comments on topics such as motivation, referrals of potential employees, retention, leadership, values and ethics, direction and cooperation.
Employers were required to have a response rate of at least 40 percent to be honored as a best workplace. Any employer with mostly negative responses was excluded. As a result of the increased participation, 78 employers were honored as best workplaces
Employers were grouped into four categories by size — extra large with 299 or more employees; large with 76-299 employees; midsize with 30-75 employees; and small with 10-29 employees (because smaller employers tend to score higher than larger employers). Employers with fewer than 10 workers weren’t eligible for the program.
The 78 employers selected as Best Workplaces in Colorado Springs were honored during a Dec. 5 reception at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs. The Best Workplaces program is designed to be an annual free survey and workplace health analysis to identify companies that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures.