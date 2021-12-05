A local healthcare practice management company has become a “hero” with underserved children and their families.
Hero Practice Services (HPS), a health- care practice management provider, exists to deliver high-quality care to children in need. Because of its compassionate dental, vision and orthopedic care services excellence, HPS, for the second year, has captured honors as one of Colorado Springs’ Best Workplaces for 2021.
Located at 2221 E Bijou St., Suite 100, HPS seeks to be the leading provider of high-quality and compassionate dental, vision and orthodontic services to underserved children. HPS offers these services all in one location, making it easier for parents to take care of more than their child’s healthcare needs.
HPS serves primarily children on state-assisted insurance, and this year launched a rural vision care program in New Mexico. “Doing what is right for the children they serve every single time, consistently putting our efforts toward serving more children in medically-underserved communities is priority one,” said Denise Baker, vice president of People Services.
Founded in 2006, HPS has supported offices that have helped more than one million children gain access to the care they need. In particular, HPS supports offices that provide care to underserved communities across the U.S. More than 300 employees serve the Colorado Springs branch, and about 1,100 teammates nationwide.
Baker praises employees for the company’s success. “Our employees are committed to our mission … Whatever it is you want to do or be at Hero, we are ready to help our teammates get there. That kind of support and growth, combined with the opportunity to have a positive impact on children’s health, results in fulfilled and happy teammates,” Baker said.
This year HPS embraced growth opportunities for its teammates, Baker said. The company cultivated a grassroots mentorship program to develop up-and-coming leaders, reduce burnout, promote professional growth and drive retention.
“In addition, we developed and implemented a ‘Careers on Purpose’ initiative that allows our entry-level teammates to own their own professional growth and earn more income by simply improving their skills and abilities in their current job position,” Baker said.
“We’ve also learned that adaptation is required for success. The ‘old’ way or ‘known’ way is not necessarily the way of the future. Our company motto of ‘Best idea wins’ has proven to be true time and time again, and has truly been put into action this past year. Now, more than ever, we need to listen to our people, actively listen and adjust.”
Looking ahead, Baker hopes HPS continues to improve the healthcare of more than 2 million kids and employ more than 2,500 Heroes in more than 50 communities nationwide. HPS also wants to build and develop a strong pipeline of Heroes who give back to their communities and positively impact the lives of children it serves.
HPS also seeks to be the employer of choice in the Dental Service Organizations/Healthcare space, Baker said. “Being able to take care of children in difficult situations and restore a child’s faith in humanity is incredibly rewarding,” she said.
“We dispatched mobile teams to areas where just 3% of children on state-sponsored health insurance had seen an eye doctor in the past year. No one is there to provide care to these kids and we knew we had to do something about that. Developing programs in rural areas of Colorado is next on our list,” Baker said.