It may sound like an over-simplification, but there’s a belief by at least one member of upper management at HDR that smiles have a trickle-down effect.
“I try to make sure I’m happy every day because I believe if the people at the top are happy everyone else will mimic that,” explained Joe Schwarz, professional engineer and managing principal who runs the Colorado Springs operations. “Smiles are contagious.”
The local office has 73 employees who, Schwarz said, work as teams on the company’s various undertakings. “The team focus on the types of projects we do has a lot to do with people enjoying what they do. We work more as a family and rely on each other. They can see they’re helping America and the impact of what they do,” he said.
“There really isn’t a reason not to be happy,” Schwarz added.
COVID-19 necessitated a lot of virtual work with less travel to various project sites, but this didn’t change the approach to the work, Schwarz said. “We still had projects and we still worked as a team.”
The annual team-building program did not occur due to COVID-19, but there’s an expectation it will happen again within the next year. Even with the pandemic, though, Schwarz said the number of employees has remained stable. “I’d say in the last two years we had two employees go. That’s one a year out of 70-something. People stay. A lot of that comes from the program leaders in the office.”
HDR, which stands for Henningson, Durham Richardson, provides engineering, architecture, environmental, construction and planning services. Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 1917, it is an international company with offices primarily in North America, boasting more than 10,000 employees. Locally, HDR does work for the federal government, specifically the Department of Defense, by providing military planning, asset management and GIS (geographic information system) services. A smaller segment addresses transportation and water resources concerns.
Schwarz has been with HDR for more than seven years following a 30-year career in the military. “I like it here; I think we all like Colorado Springs,” he said. HDR apparently does, too; the company opened its first branch in Colorado Springs in 1975.
Schwarz noted HDR is an employee-owned business, which may be another reason attrition is low. “Every employee benefits from what they do,” he said. “We provide shares of stocks every year, so people can reap the rewards of their hard work. This helps make people smile, too”