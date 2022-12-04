Since a large segment of those served at Griffith Centers for Children are young, it’s not unusual for human resource director Nicole Tefft to join a volleyball game or other activities.
“It’s important for the staff to maintain an element of fun,” she said. “We have to have fun with our clients. We make time to have fun and I know all of the employees feel the same. It’s the coolest place to work ever.”
Although it was no surprise to be nominated as a best place to work, Tania Sossi, president and CEO, said she is thrilled by the recognition because it celebrates the staff.
“For me there’s such purpose and meaning in the work we do here. We work with a challenging and underserved population that requires a lot of teamwork and support. We work closely to make successful outcomes,” Sossi explained. “A lot has to do with our mission and core values, which we carry into our population.”
The nonprofit has served Colorado’s underserved populations, primarily children and youth, since 1927. Services are provided not only in Colorado Springs, but also Denver, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo. The mission statement includes this explanation of what, among other things, the organization specializes in: “treating behavioral and mental health issues through various programs, serving children, adults and families.”
Sossi added, “We impact 1,500 people a week among all of our programs.”
Employee engagement and diversity are among the areas Tefft said she believes contribute to a positive work environment.
“Once a month a Lunch and Learn program celebrates diversity throughout the organization,” she said. “Diversity starts with our leadership team. There’s a lot of diversity among those we serve. It’s something we celebrate.”
The 12-member leadership team is comprised on five directors and five executives. There are 86 employees and 100 independent contractors.
“The average tenure among employees is between five and seven years, although some have been with Griffin Centers for 18 to 20 years,” according to Sossi. “We promote a lot from within.”
Sossi cited multiple components for what makes Griffith Centers for Children a special place to work: “One. The passion for the work they do. We help children and families all over Colorado.
“Two. The internal relationships we build create a family-type environment. We’re working with trauma, so there’s a strong sense of support.
“And three. We always promote and grow from within our company.”
Additionally, Sossi said, “We do a lot of things to show appreciation. This is something we do really well in our company because we deal with trauma day in and day out. I think we try to do a lot in terms of employee engagement.”
This comes in the form of regular lunches, providing swag and a generous benefits package.
Tefft said, “Also, we have a lot of celebrations. We encourage people to share what’s going on in their lives.”
Communication is another component, Sossi noted. “Nicole writes an internal newsletter to keep employees in the loop by highlighting the wonderful work done around the state.”
And, she said, “We also make sure to find humor.”