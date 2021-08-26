The deadline for nominating your employer as one of the best workplaces in the Colorado Springs area is just days away.
The free annual Gazette Best Workplaces program, now in its fifth year, recognizes public and private employers for creating strong healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/best-workplaces/ by employees, organization leaders or customers. The deadline is Tuesday.
The Gazette will contact the human resource department of nominated employers to ask them to participate in a survey of all employees from Sept. 10-24. Employee responses are anonymous.
Employers are required to have at least 10 employees, and are divided into four levels — small employers with 10-29 employers, midsize with 30-75 employees, large with 76-299 employees and extra large with more than 300 employees.