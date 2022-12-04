Classic Homes has been the leading local land developer and new home builder in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region since 1989.
Voted one of Colorado Springs’ Best Workplaces for 2022, Classic Homes is a homebuilder and community developer that has a reputation based on quality, value, and customer satisfaction. Its mission is “Sustained Excellence.”
Classic Homes was established in 1989 and is the largest homebuilder in El Paso County. It focuses exclusively on communities located in El Paso County, specifically Monument and Colorado Springs.
Its selection of building materials, trade partners, and the dedication of its employees is driven by Classic’s mission of sustained excellence. When clients are ready to begin building their dream home, a team will guide them every step of the way.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and a historical high demand for housing in 2020 and 2021, the Classic team dedicated the better part of 2022 navigating through a variety of product and labor shortages during a period of time of limited lot availability.
According to Chief Executive Officer Doug Stimple, Classic Homes in 2022 successfully built and delivered more than 500 homes to families during an incredibly challenging time in the homebuilding industry.
“As we reflect on the past two years and look to the future as the market continues to stabilize, we believe our team is stronger and more efficient as a result of the ever changing market conditions,” Stimple said.
According to Stimple, home-building and community development is the most popular service. Classic offers five distinct home collections with more than 50 available floor plans and home designs. “The team is in the process of finalizing details for two additional collections of homes to be introduced to the market in 2023,” Stimple said.
“We offer a wide array of home designs to include: ranch-style, 2-story, 3-story, duplexes, townhomes and stacked flats,” Stimple said.
Classic Homes attributes its 30-plus years of success to the dedication of its team members and trade partners. From the architectural and interior design, the quality craftsmanship and construction of its homes to the 8-year limited warranty and attentive customer service it provides long after families close on their homes, the team at Classic is with homeowners every step of the way throughout their home-building and home ownership journey.
“Our entire team is keenly aware that a home is typically a family’s largest investment and our commitment is to build quality crafted homes that stand the test of time for many generations to come,” Stimple said.
The company builds in 10-12 Colorado Springs communities, each operating between one-four model homes in each community. “Creating communities and building homes that people are proud to call home is important to Classic. We strive to build in premier communities where people have the opportunity to live, worship, work and recreate,” Stimple said.
“Classic gives back to the community through its philanthropic efforts that benefit hundreds of organizations locally and regionally. Our corporate giving combined with our Classic Family employee contribution match touches the lives of thousands of individuals and groups throughout Colorado.”
Classic Homes is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m., Sunday. The website is www.classichomes.com.