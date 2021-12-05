When Classic Homes employees gather for the annual holiday party in December, 34 awards will be presented to those who have been with the company for at least five years, but several among the group have been on staff for 10 years or more, including two who’ve been there for 30 years.
Human Resources Director Amy Grier is marking her 21st year. “I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” she said. “The culture here is of people first.”
Classic Homes has 200 employees. Grier said the number increased a little this past year due to demand in the home building industry.
When it comes to what makes Classic a best workplace, Grier said it’s difficult to attribute it to just one thing since an emphasis is placed on a work/life balance.
“Everybody here works hard,” she explained, “because the company gives us so much. We all want to work hard. I think the big picture item that ultimately motivates everyone is knowing we’re helping someone’s dream come true with a new home.”
Classic Homes doesn’t just sponsor a holiday party for its employees, the list of fun events is extensive and includes summer cookouts, drive-in movie nights and an annual trip to Mexico.
“The vast majority attend the drive-in movie, which was something we started during COVID,” Grier said. “Everybody had such a good time we did it again.” She estimates as many as 85% of the employees participated. An equally high number go to Mexico and attend the holiday party at Flying Horse.
“There is such cohesiveness between departments. This is a business that relies on a lot of collaboration. It lends itself to good relationships with others outside your own department,” Grier said. “So, when we get together you know other people and look forward to catching up outside the office. It’s always a lot of fun.”
She added that the culture at Classic Homes is different from many places. Beyond putting people first, “It’s a culture of praise by treating us to the very best of things. There is also a do-the-right-thing mentality even when it isn’t always the easy thing to do.”
The longevity of so many employees is an indicator of low turnover. Grier said, “It makes your job a lot easier when you’ve dealt with the same teammates. You know how to work with them and what to expect.”
In addition to the company-wide activities, each department budgets for regular team-building events. Profit-sharing is also among the benefits employees receive.
Classic Homes was established in 1989. It has received numerous industry and community awards, including being named a Best Workplace in 2018.