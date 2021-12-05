For four decades, Bryan Construction (BC) has built a reputation of having fun while providing customer services excellence.
Founded in 1995, BC delivers premier construction projects across the Front Range, the western U.S. and abroad. BC does this on schedule while providing superior customer service, uncompromising quality and exceeding expectations, resulting in the company being named one of Colorado Springs’ Best Workplaces for 2021.
“BC wants to serve people with integrity, with work we proudly stand behind. We believe in quality work, but also creating the Gold Standard of places to work. Our vision is to provide a thriving community while building great culture and environments for all,” said company President Brian Burns.
Committed to customer service excellence, BC has grown to include Bryan International and Bryan Power Generation which expanded its business model into the international and power generation sectors.
“This is our approach to relationships with our employees as well as clients, trade partners and suppliers. We want everyone to know they’re part of our team and their contributions are appreciated. We strive to create a work environment that is comfortable, and give everyone the tools they need to perform at a high level,” Burns said.
Taking care of clients is the company’s top priority, Burns said. “We own each construction project and stand behind our work. Construction isn’t our clients’ business, it is Bryan’s business and specialty,” Burns said.
“Any time we work on a project, whether it is a new school, medical facility or office space, the work is a distraction to our clients’ day-to-day operations. We want them to know we stand side-by-side throughout the process and that BC is here to help relieve as much pressure from them as we possibly can.”
According to Burns, it isn’t just the services BC provides, but the way in which services are provided. “People can log into our systems and access anything they want to see. Whether project photos from the day, safety reports, cost information or to look at plans, we offer complete transparency for clients which builds trust and confidence in the team,” Burns said.
Seeking to be purposeful with the way it provides a service is BC’s most rewarding aspect in serving the community, Burns said. BC tries to partner with community organizations and donate its time, talents and funds to create an impact and change in society.
“One example this year was our donations to the Community Partnership for Childhood Development, where we provided food trucks, school supplies and gifts to the teachers and staff of CPCD,” Burns said. “We wanted to show our appreciation for what CPCD does for our community and make sure their dedicated team knows how much we value what they do day in and day out.”
BC boasts about 150 employees and placed approximately $270 million in construction in 2021. Because of this growth, BC will be relocating to a new facility that accommodates its needs, allows for room to grow and provides employees with state-of-the-art facilities.
“The new space has numerous areas to collaborate, a training room for continuing education, a ‘Phone Booth’ for people to get out of their open office space. This new office is going to be a great space for the future of BC and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Burns said.
He hopes the company in five years will be the largest locally owned general contractor and serve as a model by which others emulate. “Having fun is the cornerstone of our mission and will always be a part of what we do,” Burns said.