Death is something the 44 employees at Bristol Hospice Colorado Springs deal with daily as part of their job, yet there is nothing routine in their approach or attitudes.
“We have a really solid team in place. Our caregivers who work in hospice are so supportive of their patients, families and each other,” said Debbie Buchanan, executive director. “There’s a lot of positivity. We celebrate each other here.”
Buchanan has been in her role for three years and said many staff members have been on board for at least two to three years. “We have one employee who has been here since this office opened eight years ago this winter,” she added. When people do leave it’s usually due to the transfer of a military spouse.
In addition to the support provided to one another, regular social events, such as barbecues and attending soccer games together, help build and maintain close bonds. “We really do try to have fun together,” Buchanan said.
Since many of Bristol’s patients have Alzheimer’s, most recently, staff members participated in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Buchanan said COVID-19 was disruptive in numerous ways causing the staff to become resourceful in finding ways to not only maintain their morale but that of their patients and their families. This involved window visits, setting up technology for remote visits and creating posters.
“COVID hurt us,” she said, “but we were able to keep all of the staff. This is something we’ve celebrated.”
There’s no denying hospice care giving is a difficult job, but Bristol adheres to the hospice philosophy. “Death is not the traumatic idea people think of. Through hospice the approach is to make it a natural event by preparing the family and abiding by the wishes of the patient so they have control for a peaceful death.
“It’s a beautiful thing to celebrate,” Buchanan said, “even though it is sad.”
It’s common for the caregivers to receive notes of appreciation from families, which also helps boost morale.
According to its website, “Bristol Advanced Illness Management is committed to caring for patients with serious illnesses and debilitating chronic medical conditions and their families, to help them live as fully and comfortably as possible. Bristol AIM affirms that all patients and families entrusted to our care will be treated with the highest level of compassion, respect, and quality of care.”
Services include pain and symptom management, counseling services, any necessary equipment/supplies and required medications, therapy, inpatient care and much more.
The company’s locations are represented in nine states. It is headquartered in Utah.
“Bristol is a large company,” Buchanan said, “But they’ve taken extra steps to ensure the best patient care.” This includes an increase in the number of CNA (Certified Nurse’s Assistant) hours over what insurance will cover. “An extra program is Bright Moments for our Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.”
These additions further assist staff. “This work can be very stressful,” Buchanan said, “but our employees are so supportive of one another. This makes a difference.”
Bristol Hospice is located at 7660 Woodard St., Suite 100.