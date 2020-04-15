Jobs are vanishing at an astounding rate around the United States. More job cuts and furloughs arrive daily amid the coronavirus pandemic.
— Best Buy becomes the latest national chain to announce massive furloughs. The company will begin furloughing about 51,000 of its hourly employees, including nearly all of its part-time hourly employees and a small portion of its full-time hourly employees starting Sunday. Best Buy will begin voluntary, temporary reduced work weeks as well.
— The Trump golf resort in South Florida where President Donald Trump initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit has temporarily laid off 560 workers. The laid off workers at the Trump National Doral Miami are mostly food and beverage workers, golf attendants, housekeepers and bell hops. None are unionized.
— Honda will furlough most of its salaried and support workers in the U.S. for two weeks as the automaker deals with falling sales and stay-home orders due to the coronavirus. The company wouldn’t say how many workers will be furloughed. The company has about 31,000 U.S. workers, with over three quarters of them in manufacturing. Many salaried workers are at in the Marysville, Ohio, and Los Angeles areas.