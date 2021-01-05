Retail closings in 2021 appear to be picking up where they left off in 2020.
Bed Bath & Beyond, the New Jersey-based home furnishings retailer that closed several locations nationwide last year, has launched another round of closures that includes a Colorado Springs store at 5944 Barnes Road, northeast of Powers Boulevard and Barnes in the Barnes Marketplace shopping center.
Colorado locations in Boulder and Lone Tree also are set to close.
A notice on the websites for the stores says, "This location is closing. Visit soon for sales and great clearance finds. Get the deals before they're gone!"
In Colorado Springs, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers were being told it was uncertain when the Barnes Road location would close, though a story in USA Today said the latest closures would take place by the end of February.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Springs will remain open at 2180 Southgate Road in the Broadmoor Towne Center and at 1790 E. Woodmen Road in Woodmen Commons, according to the retailer's website. About 20 other stores also continue to operate in suburban Denver and around the state.
Bed Bath & Beyond corporate representatives didn't respond to a call and email seeking more information about why the Colorado stores are being closed , how many employees might lose their jobs or whether some would transfer to other locations.
Bed Bath & Beyond, founded in 1971, announced in July that it would close 200 stores over a two-year period, according to the USA Today story. In September, the retailer said it would close 63 of those 200 by the end of 2020, with more to follow in 2021; stores in Aurora and Greeley were included in that initial round of closings last year.
Retail and restaurant closings in Colorado Springs, like other cities, have been common in recent years. Online purchases made through Amazon and other online retailers have hurt many brick-and-mortar stores — from national brands to local mom-and-pops.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in temporary store and restaurant closings and capacity limits in Colorado and elsewhere, also has hurt many businesses.
In Colorado Springs, Sears closed its two Colorado Springs stores in 2019. Springs-area retail closings since the start of 2020 include Stein Mart, Gordmans, Pier 1 Imports, Tuesday morning and Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory.