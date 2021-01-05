Retail closings in 2021 appear to be picking up where they left off in 2020.
Bed Bath & Beyond, the New Jersey-based home furnishings retailer that closed several locations nationwide last year, has launched another round of closures that includes a Colorado Springs store at 5944 Barnes Road, northeast of Powers Boulevard and Barnes in the Barnes Marketplace shopping center.
Colorado locations in Boulder and Lone Tree also are set to close.
A notice on the websites for the stores says, “This location is closing. Visit soon for sales and great clearance finds. Get the deals before they’re gone!”
In Colorado Springs, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers were being told it was uncertain when the Barnes Road location would close, though a USA Today story this week said the latest closures would take place by the end of February.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Springs will remain open at 2180 Southgate Road in the Broadmoor Towne Center and at 1790 E. Woodmen Road in Woodmen Commons, according to the retailer’s website. About 20 stores also continue to operate in suburban Denver and around the state.
The Colorado Springs, Boulder and Lone Tree store closings follow an announcement by Bed Bath & Beyond in July that it would shutter 200 stores over a two-year period, a company spokesman said via email. About 60% of those stores will have been closed by the end of February, his email said. Stores in Aurora and Greeley closed last year.
Asked why the stores were being closed, the Bed Bath & Beyond spokesman said the retailer has embarked on a “store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers.” Part of that plan calls for an investment of $250 million in 450 North American stores over two to three years.
The spokesman didn’t respond to questions about how many employees worked at the soon-to-close Colorado Springs store and whether they will lose their jobs or transfer to other locations.
Retail and restaurant closings in Colorado Springs, like other cities, have been common in recent years. Online purchases made through Amazon and other online retailers have hurt many brick-and-mortar stores — from national brands to local mom-and-pops.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in government-ordered temporary store and restaurant closings and capacity limits in Colorado and elsewhere, also has hurt many businesses.
In Colorado Springs, Sears closed its two stores in 2019. Springs-area retail closings since the start of 2020 include Stein Mart, Gordmans, Pier 1 Imports, Tuesday Morning and Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory.