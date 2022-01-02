The beginning of a new year is an excellent time to improve your financial habits.
Two-thirds of Americans will set financial resolutions for 2022. To achieve New Year’s resolutions, you need a compelling reason to change. When setting financial goals, think about why you are making the change and how improving your financial situation will make your life better.
To improve your finances, consider some common habits of financially successful people. These include setting goals, living below your means and spending time on your finances. You will never achieve financial security if you do not commit the time to set goals and work on your finances.
Here are some steps to become more intentional about improving your financial situation in 2022.
• Analyze your expenses, income and net worth every year to get a complete picture of your current situation and monitor your progress. The most significant factor in achieving financial success is living below your means. You need to understand how much you are spending in comparison to your income.
• Establish long-term financial goals and some goals you would like to accomplish over the next 12 months. Create an action plan to achieve your goals for the coming year. Break your actions into manageable chunks to be accomplished throughout the year.
• Create a budget to support your financial goals and live within your means. If you are spending too much, focus on a few major categories to reduce your spending, such as entertainment, eating out or impulse shopping. If you have high-interest debt, your budget should include a plan to aggressively reduce this debt and avoid future debt.
• Establish automatic savings programs to build up your emergency fund or contribute to a retirement plan. Pay yourself first to avoid the temptation of spending more on discretionary items. Increase your level of savings every year as your income rises and avoid the temptation to improve your lifestyle in lock step with your income. Strive to save at least 10% to 15% of your gross income.
• Evaluate your asset allocation to be sure the proportion of stocks, bonds, and cash is in sync with your goals, risk tolerance and time frame. Maintain a diversified portfolio, stay disciplined and rebalance your portfolio on a regular basis.
• Consider the tax implications of how your money is invested. Maximize tax-advantaged retirement accounts, Roth IRAs and Health Savings Accounts where possible. Your Roth IRA should be invested primarily in the stock market because the gains are not taxable.
• Be prepared for the unexpected. Maintain an emergency fund of four to six months of expenses. Make sure your will, beneficiary designations and powers of attorney are current. Review your insurance policies every three years to be sure you are adequately covered. This should include property and casualty, disability, umbrella liability and, if dependents rely on your income, life insurance.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. She can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com
