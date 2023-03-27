It’s not an early April Fool’s prank, just “ironic timing,” according to Battle Mountain Brewing Co., which announced it's pulling up stakes in Colorado Springs and moving to Castle Rock.

The brewery’s last day of business here is April 1.

"This community has become family to us. These walls have seen smiles and felt laughs, that we will forever hold dear to our hearts. It is harder than we could have ever imagined to say goodbye," read a statement posted Thursday on Battle Mountain's Facebook page. "To our regulars, we cannot even begin to say how much you mean to us. Please, come visit us at our new home in Castle Rock. We can't wait for all the smiles and laughs to fill the walls up there."

Battle Mountain came to be in 2020 after a change in leadership at Gold Camp Brewing Co., the city's 21st brewery when it opened in early 2015 at 1007 S. Tejon St. Owners plan to reopen the brewery in existing taproom space in Castle Rock, but a grand opening date there hasn't been announced.

Battle Mountain will be the second Colorado Springs craft brewery to close its doors in 2023.

After almost 15 years dispensing creative suds on the city's far east side, Rocky Mountain Brewery closed in early February.

The Springs is still home to more than three dozen craft operations, with more on the way. Construction at the new location for Voodoo Brewing Co. on Garden of the Gods is winding down, and again ramping up at a project at 31st Street and Pikes Peak Avenue, where Lakewood’s WestFax Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom.