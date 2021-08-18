Barbara Harris was named Business Leader of the Year on Tuesday by the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce during its annual Accolades awards program.
Harris owns Harris Group Realty, a residential sales and property management company. She has taught real estate for Pikes Peak Community College and served on many nonprofit boards, including as board president of Partners in Housing, vice president of Honor Flight of Southern Colorado and Angels Against Alzheimer’s and secretary of the Business Women’s Network.
Other award winners were Erin Heberlein of Children’s Hospital Colorado–Colorado Springs as Young Professional of the Year, Allison Jencson of Frontline Floor Coatings as the Don Brown Entrepreneur of the Year, Jessica Fierro of Atrevida Beer as Minority Owned Business of the Year and iHeart Media of Southern Colorado as Member of the Year. The entrepreneur award is named for chamber member and volunteer Don Brown of Springs Hosting and Frontier IT, who died in 2020.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette