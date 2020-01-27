Bar Louie, the bar and restaurant chain, closed its location over the weekend at the First & Main Town Center on Colorado Springs' east side as part of a bankruptcy filing Monday.
The Bar Louie at 3255 Cinema Point was one of 38 to close nationwide, including locations in Westminster, Centennial and Fort Collins, according to national news reports. The Colorado Springs location had opened in November 2014.
Bar Louie, based in Texas, has more than 90 "gastrobars" that serve burgers, sandwiches, salads and other items, along with cocktails.
As part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bar Louie plans to sell its remaining locations to its lenders, national publications reported Monday.