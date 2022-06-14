A Midwest-based holding company has agreed to buy the banking operations of Colorado Springs-based Central Bancorp in a $75 million cash deal expected to be completed in the second half of the year.
CrossFirst Bankshares of Leawood, Kan., is acquiring Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M., which is Central Bancorp’s bank subsidiary; Farmers & Stockmens operates in Colorado under the Central Bank & Trust name and is among the largest lenders in the Colorado Springs area of loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deal must be approved by Central Bancorp shareholders and state and federal bank regulators.
The deal, which doesn’t include Central Bancorp’s wealth management units The Corundum Group and Corundum Trust Co., will create a financial institution with operations in Colorado and seven other states with assets totaling $6.2 billion. The transaction gives CrossFirst “an enlarged footprint with further expansion opportunities in the Colorado and New Mexico markets,” the company said Monday in a news release.
“This transaction represents an exciting milestone for our company, allowing us to enter new, dynamic markets, and expand our capabilities by partnering with an impressive team of bankers,” CrossFirst CEO Mike Maddox said in the release. The company said it plans to “incorporate F&S Bank’s SBA and agricultural lending capabilities into its current platform, while bolstering its private banking business, a fundamental aspect of both companies’ offerings.”
CrossFirst has targeted Denver, currently home to one Central Bank & Trust branch, for expansion as “a dynamic market that fits our strategy” and gives the company a “further opportunity for continued growth like we have seen with our expansions to Dallas and Phoenix,” Maddox said Tuesday in a conference call with stock analysts. He said Central’s owners had been seeking a buyer because the bank had grown quickly and needed additional capital to continue that growth, especially in the Denver area.
In addition to the Denver branch, Farmers & Stockmens operates one branch in Colorado Springs and three in New Mexico, with 110 employees and assets totaling $567.5 million as of March 31, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. More than half of the bank’s deposits are in its Colorado Springs branch. Central’s owners had tried for more than three years to open a bank before acquiring Farmers & Stockmens in 2009 and opening a branch in Colorado Springs the same year.
CrossFirst said in the release it expects to reduce its expenses before interest payments to depositors by 20%, or $2.5 million. Maddox said in the conference call that the company wants to retain all “customer-facing” employees, including lenders, private bankers and Farmers & Stockmens’ management team; that includes CEO Scott Page, who will continue to manage the Colorado and New Mexico operations, which will operate under the CrossFirst name after the acquisition is completed.
“Until the merger is completed, it will be business as usual for both clients and employees,” Maddox said Tuesday in an email. “After the merger, for most employees, there will be little to no change in their day-to-day responsibilities, other than being part of a larger team.”
“We are delighted to join a bank that shares or cultural values and commitment to its clients as we embark on this next chapter for Farmers & Stockmens Bank,” Page said in the release. “We have built a successful and differentiated franchise in our local communities, and this combination will provide our clients with the full breadth of CrossFirst’s comprehensive set of products, services and systems.”
The transaction will be the third acquisition for CrossFirst after buying Tulsa National Bank in 2013 and Town and Country Bank in Leawood, Kan., in 2010. The company was started in 2007 and its stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.