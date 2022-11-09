Bank of America has made a big splash since entering the Colorado Springs market, attracting nearly $145 million in deposits in eight months — the fastest start ever by any financial institution expanding into the area, according to a report.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based financial giant opened its first area branch off Powers Boulevard a year ago and a second near Chapel Hills Mall in May, generating enough deposits by June 30 to land in the 20 largest area banks among the 40 with local offices, according to an annual report by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The $145 million is just 1.2% of the nearly $12 billion in deposits held by banks operating in the area, but likely will grow in the next few years.

Bank of America has two more branches under construction — one in downtown Colorado Springs and the other on Garden of the Gods Road — while a fifth location is planned on South Nevada Avenue. Just six banks have five or more area branches and four of them — Wells Fargo, Chase, U.S. Bank and FirstBank — rank as the largest area banks by deposit. Bank of America’s top Colorado executive, Raju Patel, said the company wants to climb into the top three “in the near term.”

Much of Bank of America’s local deposit growth likely came from longtime customers who moved to the Pikes Peak region, had credit cards issued by the bank or were customers of Merrill Lynch, which is owned by Bank of America and has been operating in the area for decades, Patel said. The bank also has been operating branches in the Denver area since 2014, opening 20 branches and attracting $4.7 billion in deposits to rank eighth largest among 67 banks there.

“We are happy but not satisfied with our start in Colorado Springs,” Patel said. “Nationwide, we are number one in consumer and retail deposits (second to Chase overall), so our ultimate goal in Colorado Springs is to be number one, but our near-term goal is to be in the top three. In the past, we were losing customers because they relocated here from California or some other state with Bank of America branches and couldn’t find any here.”

Many of those customers can access Bank of America products without a branch through the company’s virtual financial assistant — named Erica for the last five letters of America — via its mobile application, but Patel said branches are needed for more complicated transactions like mortgages. He said the bank doesn’t immediately plan more branches beyond the next three that will open next year in Colorado Springs, but will evaluate whether more are needed.

Bank of America’s growth in Colorado Springs came as deposit growth slowed among financial institutions. Deposits in banks and credit unions in the year ended June 30 grew 5.6% to $19.1 billion, the slowest growth since 2019. Deposits grew 14.2% in the previous year and 17.1% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, both fueled by large government stimulus payments those years that many customers deposited but didn’t spend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deposit growth also slowed statewide and nationwide — bank deposits in Colorado grew 4.1% in the year ended June 30 to $205.3 billion and deposits nationwide were up 4.4% to $19.6 trillion during the same period with a decline in the April-to-June quarter, the first in four years.

Joe Craig, interim director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said deposit growth likely slowed because consumers were finally spending the stimulus payments they had saved from the past two years. He said surging inflation and concerns about a coming recession likely didn’t play a role in the slowdown because consumer confidence and spending remain “pretty high” despite warning signs of a coming recession.

“Consumers are still spending even if they are not buying houses because of high mortgage rates. If they are spending, they are not putting money in the bank though they might be moving money from the stock market (into banks) because of declines in the market,” Craig said.