Bank of America, the nation's largest bank as measured by deposits, plans to expand into the Colorado Springs area next year as it works toward becoming the top bank in the state.
Bank of America filed plans last week with the city to build a 4,000-square-foot branch at 5737 Barnes Road, southwest of Barnes and Powers Boulevard, that is scheduled to open in the first half of 2021, said Felicia Lewis, the bank's Dallas-based regional executive for expansion. She said the Charlotte, N.C.-based bank plans to open several branches in the Springs area by 2023.
"We already knew Colorado Springs is a great place for us to come. It is the growth of the area and a commitment to our client base — we have a lot of clients in Colorado Springs who deserve financial centers in their community," Lewis said. "We have been looking in Colorado Springs for two years. We are looking all over in Colorado Springs; it is important to us that we don't leave significant parts of the community untouched."
Bank of America expanded to the Denver area in 2015 and has opened 11 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches there that attracted $2.88 billion in deposits as of June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Lewis said the bank also wants to expand into Fort Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Parker and Thornton, and eventually wants to become the state's largest, surpassing Wells Fargo with $31 billion in Colorado deposits.
"We have a goal of being No. 1 in the markets we serve. We do that by connecting with the local community — that is how we make inroads," Lewis said. "We hear from a lot of clients that bank somewhere else because we don't have financial centers in their markets. We are bring retail services where we already have customers through Merrill Lynch, our credit card and mortgage products and our small business banking operations."
The Barnes Road branch will employ six or seven people and will be in a shopping center that already houses a Sprouts Farmers Market, Burlington, Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Longhorn Steakhouse and Toyko Joe's. The location along Powers puts Bank of America in the center of the city's hottest retail corridor, which includes most of the nation's top retailers, many top restaurant chains as well as theaters and other entertainment options.
Bank of America joins a local financial services market that's already served by 47 banks and credit unions and is dominated by Ent Credit Union with $3.6 billion in deposits, or more than $1 billion larger than the top bank, Wells Fargo.
Bank of America boasts $1.41 trillion in deposits in nearly 4,500 U.S. and foreign branches; while that makes it the nation's largest bank based on deposits, it trails JPMorgan Chase in asset size. Lewis is leading the bank's expansion efforts targeting Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio and Utah as well as the Indianapolis and Pittsburgh areas.