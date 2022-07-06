A new job training program is coming to Colorado Springs for those interested in a career in banking.
Goodwill of Colorado is hosting Bankwork$, a free, eight-week course that prepares adults with employment barriers for jobs in financial service or customer service industries.
It is designed to give workers hands-on training and interview skills, as well as assistance getting hired at local banks and ongoing mentorship, according to a Goodwill news release. The program has operated for six years in the Denver metro area and is coming to the Colorado Springs area.
Kelly Hargrove manages the program and will instruct the pilot class. She said the course is a great way for people who need a "step up," whether an immigrant or someone who was homeless, without a college degree or trying to restart their career, get job training and find a well-paying position.
"This is the most exciting program I've ever been a part of," Hargrove said. "So I have 26 years in banking. So this is our opportunity to reach out to people who need that step up, or a second chance, and get them all the skills they need."
The program teaches skills and concepts such as ethics, professionalism, how to balance a teller drawer and ways to build relationships with customers. Those who graduate from the program get a certificate backed by the Colorado Bankers Association and receive skills that make them hirable at the end of the program, Hargrove said.
On graduation day, students meet with hiring managers and recruiters and interview with the program's bank partners such as US Bank, ENT Credit Union and Wells Fargos, Hargrove said.
Bankwork$ checks in with graduates for a year after they leave the program to see how their career path is shaping up and to provide mentorship. So far, 85% of the 388 Bankwork$ Denver graduates found jobs and 90% of graduates stayed in those jobs at least one year, the release said.
"The rewarding part is seeing their growth through those eight weeks, you know, the confidence, the knowledge, the excitement to start something completely new," Hargrove said.
"They have so many rewarding paths to take in banking. I've just seen such a difference in my graduates. That's exciting. It's exciting to give these people the opportunity and it's no cost to them."
That was certainly the case for Brett Moore.
Moore, 28, graduated from Bankwork$ in November 2017. He had received a degree in economics from a small school in Florida, Eckerd College, and wanted a job in banking. His family moved to Colorado where he struggled to find a job after graduating college.
That's when Moore joined Bankwork$ in hopes of jump-starting his career.
"I think the biggest thing was just that sense of professionalism," Moore said. "... The other important thing was just having an adult class with others, knowing everybody had their own different struggles and we're all capable of doing things and the self confidence boost to work on individual issues and sharing issues with other people who could empathize with you."
After graduating from Bankwork$, Moore was hired by Vectra Bank Colorado, where he started out as a teller and now serves as the assistant manger at the Wheat Ridge branch. He hopes to move into a training role at the bank.
"I'd say my start for sure wouldn't have been anywhere without the program," Moore said.
The Colorado Springs Bankwork$ pilot course was initiated after an interest for the course in Colorado Springs arose, Hargrove said.
The Colorado Springs classes will launch July 13 and run through Sept. 2, meeting 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes will alternate weekly from in-person sessions at New Altitude Coworking & Office Space; 6385 Corporate Drive, and online instruction.
To be eligible for the program, students must speak fluent English, be 18 or older, able to access online classes, have a high school diploma or GED and have six months of customer service or sales experience. That could be in retail, fast food, caregiving or something else that shows you can "form attachments," Hargrove said.
Those interested in applying can email Hargrove at KHargrove@GoodwillColorado.org or call 303-386-2936.