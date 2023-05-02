Avelo Airlines will push off from the gate for the first time at Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday.

The low-fare carrier announced earlier this year that it would add exclusive nonstop service from the Colorado Springs Airport to Los Angeles via the Hollywood-Burbank Airport.

The first inbound Avelo flight will arrive at 11:55 a.m. with the first departure set to take off at 1:55 p.m., airport officials said.

The route will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The new flights will offer Colorado Springs the only nonstop flights to L.A. United previously offered nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport but discontinued that service at the start of the year.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Avelo, a new airline, took flight for the first time on April 28, 2021. It serves about three dozen destinations across the U.S. Colorado Springs is Avelo’s only destination in the Mountain Time Zone besides Boise, Idaho.

Avelo's launch is the first of several new routes being added at Colorado Springs Airport this spring and summer.