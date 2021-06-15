AutoNation, the nation's largest vehicle dealership group, is planning to expand Colorado Springs with a used vehicle dealership near Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company filed plans with the city of Colorado Springs this month to build an 18,500-square-foot used vehicle sales complex on a 3.4-acre site at 7456 Targa Drive. The site is near Dodge, Chysler-Jeep, Honda, Mazda and Toyota dealerships located along Woodmen Road between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Powers Boulevard.
AutoNation spokesman Marc Cannon said the location will have 40-50 employees and construction and opening plans will be announced in late summer.
AutoNation operates 315 dealerships in 18 states, including 13 in the Denver area, with more than 21,000 employees and generated revenue totaling $20.4 billion last year.