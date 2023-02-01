Driving around the city or watching TV commercials, residents might have spotted AutoNation’s presence in Colorado Springs.

AutoNation, a U.S. automotive retail chain based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bought four dealerships in December from Colorado-based Moreland Auto Group, two of which are in Colorado Springs. The purchase of Colorado Springs Dodge and Pikes Peak Acura marks the opening of AutoNation’s first dealerships in Colorado Springs’ automotive market.

“We like Colorado Springs,” Lisa Ryans, an AutoNation spokeswoman said via email, “and when this acquisition presented itself, it provided a nice entry into the market.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

But the acquisition comes at a time when vehicle inventory is tight and retail sales remain well below historical levels, an AutoNation news release said.

The acquisition, which took almost a year to complete and included Brandon Dodge on Broadway in Littleton and City Auto Plaza in Cañon City, will retain 270 of the four dealerships’ employees.

“It is our primary goal to hire current employees as a part of acquisitions,” Ryans wrote.

Tim Jackson, CEO and president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, noted that the acquisition of some of Moreland Auto Groups’ dealerships, which were headed by Denver icon “Dealin’ Doug” Moreland, was a product of what Moreland does best.

“They call him dealing Doug for a reason,” Jackson said. “He’s bought and sold a lot of (car) dealerships over the years.”

But Jackson pointed out that Moreland wasn’t leaving the car scene as he has many dealerships in Fort Collins and other businesses throughout the state.

“He’s a great individual and has done a lot for the industry and the community,” Jackson said.

“It was a good opportunity for him to sell those (dealerships).”

As for the dealership properties and buildings, AutoNation plans to make a major image renovation at the former Pikes Peak Acura location at 655 Automotive Drive. The new ownership also intends to make moderate renovations at the three recently acquired Colorado dealerships.

When it comes to a vacant parcel that AutoNation bought in Colorado Springs at 7414 Targa Drive, the company did not provide comment to The Gazette’s inquiry about its plan to turn the plot into a used car operation.

But AutoNation could still have more in store for Colorado Springs.

“Colorado is one of AutoNation’s strong markets,” Ryans said, “and we are always open to adding additional locations that fit.”