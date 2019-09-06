Home construction in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas slowed again last month.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 291 permits for construction of single-family homes in El Paso County during August, a 2.4% decline compared with the same month last year, the RBD reports. It was the ninth straight month that permits have fallen on a year-over-year basis.
Through the first eight months of 2019, single-family permits totaled 2,356, down nearly 16% over the same period last year, Regional Building Department figures show.
Despite those declines, annual permits are on pace to surpass 3,000 for the fourth consecutive year, a mark that builders have said would be a solid year for their industry.