Colorado Springs home construction

Work underway on a single family home under construction Monday, April 4, 2016 near the intersection of Vollmer Road and Forest Meadows Avenue in Northeast Colorado Springs. Gazette file photo.

 MARK REIS

Home construction in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas slowed again last month.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 291 permits for construction of single-family homes in El Paso County during August, a 2.4% decline compared with the same month last year, the RBD reports. It was the ninth straight month that permits have fallen on a year-over-year basis.

Through the first eight months of 2019, single-family permits totaled 2,356, down nearly 16% over the same period last year, Regional Building Department figures show.

Despite those declines, annual permits are on pace to surpass 3,000 for the fourth consecutive year, a mark that builders have said would be a solid year for their industry. 

Business writer, Colorado Springs Gazette

