Children's Consignment Sale
Caption +

Hundreds of mom consignors from the Pikes Peak region dropped off their children’s outgrown clothes, toys and other gently used items for the spring/summer sale of Just Between Friends. Carla Gallegos walks a double rack of clothes into the Colorado Springs Event Center on Monday. The first sale for the public starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but presales Tuesday are open for foster, first time and expecting parents/grandparents as well as military and teachers. The sale continues through Sunday, with most items half off Saturday and 75 percent off Sunday.

Children’s consignment sale

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Heads up, shoppers. A large consignment clothing sale is happening this week in Colorado Springs.

Hundreds of mom consignors from the Pikes Peak region dropped off their children’s outgrown clothes, toys and other gently used items Monday for the spring/summer sale of Just Between Friends Colorado Springs.

The sale is at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. 

Surplus food startup moves offices to downtown Colorado Springs

The first sale for the public starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but presales Tuesday are open for foster, first time and expecting parents/grandparents as well as military and teachers.

The sale continues through Sunday, with most items half off Saturday and 75 percent off Sunday.

Tags

Load comments