Heads up, shoppers. A large consignment clothing sale is happening this week in Colorado Springs.
Hundreds of mom consignors from the Pikes Peak region dropped off their children’s outgrown clothes, toys and other gently used items Monday for the spring/summer sale of Just Between Friends Colorado Springs.
The sale is at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
The first sale for the public starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but presales Tuesday are open for foster, first time and expecting parents/grandparents as well as military and teachers.
The sale continues through Sunday, with most items half off Saturday and 75 percent off Sunday.