A.J. Bridgewater drove to Denver up to three times a month to dine at the Atomic Cowboy complex in the Mile High City. On Tuesday, Bridgewater was able to sample the famous biscuits from the restaurant-and-bar complex in its new Colorado Springs location.
“I like the vibe and the food is amazing, especially the biscuits,” Bridgewater said. “I first saw it on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (on the Food Network) and I started going there. I really like to go to places that are happening.”
Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully’s Pizza and Denver Biscuit Co., all part of the Atomic Provisions restaurant group, opened Tuesday in a former trolley car barn last occupied by Southside Johnny’s bar at 528 S. Tejon St. About 20 people lined up before Denver Biscuit opened at 8 a.m., the first part of the more than 10,000-square-foot complex to open. Many, like Bridgewater, had been frequent customers of Atomic Provisions’ Denver-area locations.
William and Jessica Neal, part of the opening-day crowd at the Colorado Springs location on Tuesday, have been going to Atomic Provisions’ other locations for about 1½ years. The Peyton couple, who ordered The Cordon Bleu sandwich and Giant Biscuit Cinnamon Roll plate, said they are, “fans of the restaurant and enjoy the great food and nice atmosphere.”
Tyler Trostrud and his family from Eugene, Ore., visited on their way out of town after hearing the complex was opening Tuesday. He said the “rustic feel of the building reminds me of the Pacific Northwest with Mason jars and all of the wood.”
Atomic Provisions spent about a year getting the complex open, said Mendy Coffey, assistant general manager. A fourth element, Frozen Gold ice cream, is expected to open by the end of the year. The company employs about 150 people in three parts of the complex, which seats 340 people.
Coffey said the complex attracted about 3,500 “friends and family” during the holiday weekend before opening to the public Tuesday. Atomic Provisions donated about $10,000 in tips from the weekend to Angels of America’s Fallen, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that supports activities for children of military and first responders killed in the line of duty. Dos Santos Taqueria de Mexico, a Denver restaurant known for tacos and tequila that’s expanding to the Springs, and Cork & Cask, a Springs bar specializing in wine and whiskey operated by local restaurateur Joe Campana and partner Lucas Frye, both are scheduled to open in mid-September inside the South Tejon Street building.
