The annual Athena Award presentation and luncheon, which had been scheduled for April 27 at The Broadmoor hotel, has been postponed until June 8 at the same venue, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC said Monday.
The Athena Award, which honors businesswomen for professional excellence, community service and mentorship of other women, is a signature event hosted by the Chamber & EDC and is typically attended by several hundred people.
But the Chamber & EDC delayed the award presentation based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which has recommended that events and gatherings of 50 or more should be postponed for eight weeks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, said Dani Barger, a chamber spokeswoman.
"We want to make sure the safety and well being of everybody is first and foremost," she said. "The moving of events is just something we have to do."