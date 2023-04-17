The astronaut who will pilot a mission around the moon in 2024, Victor Glover, said at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs Monday it's important to listen to people who are skeptical of spending billions on the space program and help ensure the value of space is made clear.

He noted some of the disparities in society that existed in the late 1960s when humans first went to the moon are still prevalent today. Glover, who will be the first person of color to fly a lunar mission, said he regularly listens to a spoken word poem written in 1970, that expresses frustration over investment in space when Americans were hurting.

So when concerns over spending come up, Glover said he respects those perspectives.

"Sometimes the most important thing we can do is listen," he said.

When he is asked about why we should invest in space, he explains the return can be three to sevenfold.

Glover is headed to space as part of a 10-day mission around the moon, known as Artemis II, at a time when the investment in space in both the government and private sectors is booming. The trip will be the first crewed moon mission in 50 years and it is part of a plan to send a crewed mission to Mars, a NASA news release said.

To ensure the country does not see another 50-year gap in long-distance manned missions, Glover said inspiring the younger generation to pursue careers in the field is key. Enrollment in science and engineering undergraduate programs has been falling nationally for about five years and is down by 100,000, said Tom Roeder, a data analyst for the Space Foundation earlier in the day.

Filling positions left behind by retiring Baby Boomers will be critical to support national security and prosperity, Glover said.

"Inspiration is making a whole generation of young people want to go out and study science and engineering and technology in school, to go out and drive our economy places it’s never been," he said. "... And have the ability to solve the complex challenges that we don’t even know are coming."

Glover will pilot an Orion spacecraft built by Lockheed Martin, a company with facilities in Denver that is also deeply invested in Artemis missions and cutting edge technology for it.

For example, the vehicle management computers are 25 times faster than those on the International Space Station, a company news release said.

The Artemis II mission will test NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems, the agency said. It will also take humans out into an orbit they have never been in before, Glover said. Training for the mission will start in June and last 18 months.

NASA recently announced the four people who will crew the mission and in addition to Glover, it features the first woman and first Canadian on a lunar mission, the agency said.

The international component of the Artemis missions could also have the ability to ensure longevity in space exploration, Glover said.

For Glover, an experienced astronaut, the assignment is bigger than anything he ever dreamed about as a kid, he said. However, he said he would turn down a mission to visit the lunar surface after so many personal space experiences including serving on the SpaceX Crew-1, which spent 168 days in space.

"I have absorbed more universe awesomeness than I deserve," he said.