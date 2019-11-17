The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado earned itself a 25-year silver anniversary medal with an Olympic and sports-themed Night of Excellence on Oct. 24 at the Marriott Hotel.
Greeting the 400 guests were Olympic and Paralympic athletes and representatives of Vibes baseball and Switchbacks soccer. Energetic dinner entertainment by talented J & J Hip Hop Dancers brought cheers.
In BBB news, a new Hall of Fame Wall covering all the years was announced by CEO/Executive Director Jonathan Liebert, who also presented the first annual Challenge Coins to the Excellence in Customer Service evaluation team. Two evaluators had served for 24 years: Sammy Payne and Meri Villane, and Mark Laborde is a 13-year volunteer.
A fun night. @BBBSouthernColo named businesses with the best in customer service and these youngsters entertained in a big way: J&J Hip Hop Dance Co. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/EJqQ1ntUH9— Linda Navarro (@LindaAroundTown) October 25, 2019
Eight businesses had qualified for the extremely tough review process leading to five awards for top customer service.
Named top award winners for a fifth year were All Smiles Dental Group and WireNut Home Services.
Also receiving top 2019 honors: Beneficent LTC Medicaid Consulting, Integrity Bank & Trust and McCloskey Motors.
Award program participants in the review process also included Hanson HotSpring Spas, HouseDoctors and Lytle Electric.
Presenting sponsor Bob Penkhus (Volvo Mazda Volkswagen Mitsubishi), BBB accredited for 38 years, received a thank-you gift of a painting of his company’s original logo. And guests chimed in with his well-known slogan, “Where nobody buys just one.”
Photo gallery: gazette.com/life/around-town