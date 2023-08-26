The national and local economies have been performing better than expected, especially given that interest rates have not been this high since the early 2000s.

Some indicators like housing and manufacturing have cooled, but one recurring theme is that consumers are still spending. Since consumer spending is two-thirds of the economy, this consumer resiliency in spending is much of the reason our economy has been resilient overall.

The strength of consumer spending is best evidenced by the much-larger-than-expected July reading for retail sales, which increased 0.7% in July. Year-over-year retail sales are up 3.2%. And this is despite the low U.S. savings rate and high interest rates. Just before the pandemic, the savings rates was around 9%. Now it’s at 4.3%. And the average credit card interest rate is now astoundingly over 20% as the second chart shows.

Now although consumer spending is a plus for businesses and the economy as a whole, right now it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. Consumers may be overspending at this point. Delinquency rates are increasing at the same time, and economists like myself are watching this closely.

Delinquencies are not quite at the levels they were prior to the Great Recession, but they are increasing. And for auto loans and credit card loans, delinquencies on payments have sharply increased recently and they are approaching 2007 levels. As one example, in the second quarter of this year, 17% of car buyers committed to a payment of over $1,000 per month according to Edmunds Research. That may prove hard to keep up with over the course of a four- or five-year loan likely increasing auto delinquencies in coming months. Student loan payments are resuming in October, further squeezing consumers, and probably bringing up student loan delinquencies as well.

And this isn’t all just due to consumers who are overspending. Costs have increased significantly across the board since the pandemic hit. And households have no choice but to spend on necessities like transportation and food. When possible, keep credit card and other loan balances at zero or as low as possible and avoid unnecessary expenditures. This can help keep you apart from these delinquency statistics.