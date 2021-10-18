Arby’s is expanding its footprint in the Colorado Springs area with a location opening Tuesday in unincorporated Falcon, northeast of the Springs.
Flynn Restaurant Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, is opening the location at 11775 Meridian Market View; on Thursday, as part of a grand opening celebration, the new location will be giving away free Arby’s food for one year to the first 25 customers in line.
It joins other familiar fast-food names in fast-growing Falcon, including McDonald’s, Wendy's, Sonic and Carl’s Jr. A Slim Chickens, meanwhile, is planned for the 36-acre Falcon Marketplace shopping center, under construction northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in Falcon.
Arby’s, known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, among other items, has nine locations in Colorado Springs, according to its website.
The Gazette