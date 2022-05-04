AT A GLANCE

A first-quarter report on Colorado Springs-area apartments showed:

• Monthly rents averaged $1,497.84, eclipsing the previous record high of $1,495.71 in the third quarter of 2021. First-quarter rents increased nearly $165 on a year-over-year basis and rose almost $27 from the fourth quarter of last year.

• Colorado Springs' northwest side, where rents averaged $1,672.39, was the area's most expensive place for apartments. The city's southeast side had the area's lowest rents of $1,323.20 a month.

• Apartments built since 2010 were the most expensive, averaging $1,808.17 a month; newer properties typically have fitness centers, pools and other amenities that drive up costs. Apartments constructed in the 1960s averaged $1,208.44, which was the area's cheapest.

• The area's apartment vacancy rate stood at 5%, unchanged from a year earlier and down from 5.4% in the fourth quarter of last year. The Colorado Springs area had a total of 55,147 apartments in the first quarter; a 5% vacancy rate meant 2,748 units were empty.

Source: First quarter Colorado Springs Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Study from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business and Denver-based Colorado Economic & Management Associates. The report was based on online surveys of apartment managers, owners and property managers and included information on 18,185 units.