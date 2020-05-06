The Colorado Springs-area apartment market changed little in the first quarter — vacancy rates remained low and rents continued to climb, though they didn't set a record, according to a report from the Colorado Division of Housing and Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
RENTS: Apartment dwellers paid an average of $1,218.94 per month during the first quarter, about $15 more than in the fourth quarter and $47.32 higher than the first quarter of last year. Rents hit a record high of $1,231.24 in the third quarter of 2019 and have set several records over the past few years.
HIGHEST AND LOWEST: Rents were the most expensive on Colorado Springs' northwest side, averaging $1,379.96 a month. The cheapest average rents, $1,038.78 a month, could be found on the city's southeast side.
VACANCY RATES: The city's first quarter vacancy rate of 5.7% was almost unchanged from 5.8% in the fourth quarter of last year and 5.6% during the same period a year ago.
FACTORS AT WORK: A strong demand by millennials and empty nesters and Colorado Springs' attractive quality of life have been credited with helping to drive interest in apartments, which has contributed to higher rents. But amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible impact on the multifamily market, some landlords reported they were holding first-quarter rents steady to encourage tenants to stay put and renew their leases, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
