The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado is hosting a job fair for the rental housing industry from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Downtown Center, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 105-A.
The free event is open to the public and will include Weidner Apartment Homes and Griffis/Blessing Inc., product and service providers to the rental housing industry, and other employers with temporary, part-time and full-time openings for community managers, leasing consultants and maintenance technicians. For more information, go to www.aaschq.org/job-fair.