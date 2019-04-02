The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 12 at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' downtown campus, 102 S. Tejon St. The event is free and open to the public.
Weidner Apartment Homes and Griffis/Blessing will be among multifamily industry companies seeking to fill internships and temporary, part-time and full-time jobs. Positions include community managers, leasing consultants and maintenance technicians.
Job seekers should dress professionally and bring several copies of their resumes. More information: www.aaschq.org/job-fair.html or 264-9195.