The Antlers and Mining Exchange hotels have made 24 temporary layoffs permanent and extended furloughs of another 50 employees, the two downtown hotels told state officials in a letter emailed Thursday.
The Antlers, a Wyndham hotel, laid off eight staff members permanently and extended indefinitely furloughs of 20 more employees that began March 20, according to the letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa laid off 16 staff members permanently and extended furloughs of 30 employees that began on March 21, the letter said. Both hotels remain open, though the Mining Exchange had closed for nearly three months.
The letter said the furloughs were expected to last less than six months, but "the severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our industry has forced our company to reevaluate all aspects of our business structure; including the size of our work force." Besides the furloughs, both hotels also reduced employee hours and put some staff in a state "Work Share" program to help avoid additional layoffs.
The Cheyenne Mountain Resort in August extended furloughs of 65 employees and the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in northern Colorado Springs in July converted a temporary layoff of 57 employees to a permanent layoff.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette