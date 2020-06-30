The Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in northern Colorado Springs became the latest local hotel to file a layoff notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Spire Hospitality, which operates the hotel at 7290 Commerce Center Drive and another in the Denver Tech Center, notified the department Friday it had converted a temporary layoff of 57 employees in Colorado Springs and 56 in Denver to permanent layoffs "due to economic conditions created by COVID-19 pandemic." The Irving, Texas-based company said it is restaffing its hotels and its "recovery is not progressing as initially anticipated."
The layoff notice is the fifth involving a Colorado Springs hotel, which combined have either temporarily or permanently laid off nearly 2,200 employees.