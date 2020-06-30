Reina Rodriguez disinfects the floor of a bathroom while cleaning a room at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on March 11, 2020. House keepers at the hotel are focusing on the high-touch areas in rooms and are required to wash their hands and change gloves after cleaning each room in response to COVID-19. Daniel Valdez, general manager, stresses the importance of not panicking but being smart. " We are practicing what the local and federal health authorities are telling us to do," said Valdez. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)