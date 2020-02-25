Another area Village Inn has closed on the heels of a bankruptcy filing last month by the restaurant chain’s owner.
The location at 4275 N. Academy Blvd., near Academy and Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs, shut its doors Monday, according to a statement released Tuesday on behalf of Village Inn parent company American Blue Ribbon Holdings of Nashville, Tenn.
In January, a Village Inn in Monument closed, while a Colorado Springs location at Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle shuttered Sept. 29. The Denver Post reported that Villages Inns also closed last month in Aurora, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Littleton, Longmont and Wheat Ridge.
Four Village Inns remain open in Colorado Springs, employees were telling customers Tuesday. Those locations are at 1430 Harrison Road, 3902 Palmer Park Blvd., 535 Garden of the Gods Road and 7384 Duryea Drive.
Village Inn also continues to operate two locations in Pueblo and one in Cañon City.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Jan. 27 and said at the time it would close 33 Village Inns nationwide as part of a reorganization plan. A Chapter 11 filing allows a company to seek a reorganization and a restructuring of debt, all with the goal of staying in business.
The American Blue Ribbon statement regarding the latest Village Inn closing said employees who want to remain with the company would be relocated to other restaurants in the market or would be provided a severance package.
The statement didn’t say how many employees were affected or offer other details.
“This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors,” the statement said.