The Downtown Partnership's annual urban living tour, which provides area residents with an up-close look at downtown's growing wave of housing projects, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year's tour features a mix of new and established apartment properties and a tiny home community: 333 ECO, 333 E. Colorado Ave.; Casa Mundi, 418 S. Tejon St.; Fiona, 400 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; The Mae on Cascade, 609 S. Cascade Ave.; The Plaza at Pikes Peak, 710 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; The Village at New South End, 311 E. Rio Grande St.; VIM, 322 E. Vermijo Ave.; and the Working Fusion tiny home village, northeast of Sierra Madre Street and Fountain Boulevard.

The self-guided tour allows participants to start at any of this year's eight locations and visit properties at their own pace, while they also get a feel for what it's like to live and work near downtown's restaurants, coffee shops, museums and other amenities. An urban living guidebook will be available at the first stop.

Tickets for this year's tour are $15 and can be purchased online until 4 p.m. Friday at www.downtowncs.com/ULT. Afterward, tickets can be purchased for $20 at tour locations.

The Downtown Partnership, the area's lead advocacy group, says downtown is in the midst of adding 2,000 units over the next two years as growing numbers of people embrace an urban lifestyle.

The tour is a program of Downtown Ventures, Downtown Partnership's nonprofit arm that's dedicated to the arts, historic preservation and economic development. More information: www.downtowncs.com or 719-886-0088.